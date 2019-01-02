SOCIETY

Sunday will be the busiest online dating day of 2019

People looking for love in the New Year tend to go on a lot of dates in January.

People looking for love in the New Year tend to go on a lot of dates in January. The Smart Dating Academy says Sunday will actually the busiest day of the year for online dating sites.

Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC7 News at 11 to explain which dating sites and apps are best for people looking to start new relationships in 2019, including Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel, Tinder, Match.com, eHarmony and Out Time.

She also shared advice about profile photos and how to stay safe online.
