Sumner Redstone, former media mogul, dies at 97

In this April 20, 2013, file photo, media mogul Sumner Redstone arrives at the 2013 MOCA Gala celebrating the opening of the Urs Fischer exhibition at MOCA, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Sumner Redstone, the billionaire media mogul who served as head of ViacomCBS for years, has died, the company confirmed Wednesday. He was 97 years old.

"ViacomCBS mourns the passing of Sumner M. Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus, & Chairman & CEO of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of ViacomCBS. Mr. Redstone transformed a family-owned theater company into a preeminent global media portfolio," ViacomCBS tweeted.



This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.
