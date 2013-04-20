Sumner Redstone, former media mogul, dies at 97

ViacomCBS mourns the passing of Sumner M. Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus, & Chairman & CEO of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of ViacomCBS. Mr. Redstone transformed a family-owned theater company into a preeminent global media portfolio. https://t.co/tc00iS6Je5 pic.twitter.com/RLZ3vC1cgA — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) August 12, 2020

NEW YORK -- Sumner Redstone, the billionaire media mogul who served as head of ViacomCBS for years, has died, the company confirmed Wednesday. He was 97 years old."ViacomCBS mourns the passing of Sumner M. Redstone, its Chairman Emeritus, & Chairman & CEO of National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of ViacomCBS. Mr. Redstone transformed a family-owned theater company into a preeminent global media portfolio," ViacomCBS tweeted.