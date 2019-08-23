Society

Sugar Land ranked 5th most romantic city in U.S.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for love, the right place is just a short drive away.

Sugar Land was just named one of the most romantic cities by the website Elite Singles.

According to the survey, 150,000 people were asked if they believed that they brought romance to their relationships, and most said yes.

Majority of the "yes" answers came from Boynton Beach, Florida; Cypress, California; Saint Cloud, Minnesota and Sugar Land, Texas.

Fort Worth and Keller were numbers 9 and 18.
