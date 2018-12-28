SOCIETY

Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework

A study found millennial women are still doing more of the housework.

NEW YORK --
A new study shows women are working more and making more money than ever before, but their role at home hasn't changed.

The Pew Research Center found 78 percent of young adult women worked at least 50 weeks per year in 2017.

And median earnings for full-time female employees increased from around $37,000 to $39,000 between 2000 and 2017.

When it comes to housework, millennial households reported they want to split chores equally.

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics found 49 percent of women reported doing housework on an average day, compared to 19 percent of men.
