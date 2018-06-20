SOCIETY

Study says millennials are the worst tippers

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to tipping, a new study says millennials are the cheapest. (Shutterstock photo)

When it comes to tipping, a new study says millennials are the cheapest.

Ten percent of millennials don't tip at all when dining out compared with only three percent among the older generations.

This is according to a study released by CreditCards.com.

Those millennials who do tip at restaurants tend to leave about 15 percent.

Gen-Xers, baby boomers, and the oldest Americans are more generous, leaving between 18 and 20 percent.

Click here for more information on the study.
