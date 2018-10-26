A new study by the Center for Injury Research and Policy finds smoke alarms may not work as well as you think they do.The study says when it comes to waking up a sleeping child during an emergency, a recording of the child's mother calling his or her name works best.A mother's voice significantly outperformed traditional high-frequency fire alarms.It also found that "mom alarms" were more likely to get children to follow escape instructions.The researchers say they hope their results will lead to other alarm options to replace traditional smoke alarms, or at least, supplement them.