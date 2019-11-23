Society

Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale football game for climate change protest

Harvard wide receiver Jack Cook is forced out-of-bounds by Yale defensive back Jaelin Alburg during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- The 136th edition of The Game between Harvard and Yale has been delayed at halftime after protesters took over the field.

Students from both schools occupied midfield after the Yale band had finished performing. Some held banners asking their colleges to act on climate change and Puerto Rican debt relief.

"Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go," some protesters chanted.

After a few minutes, hundreds more people stream onto the field. A public address announcement asked them to leave "as a courtesy to the players."

"As a courtesy to both teams, the game must resume."

Police were on standby.

With Yale hoping to clinch an Ivy League title, Harvard led 15-3 at halftime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutprotestyale universityu.s. & worldclimate changecollege football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driver crash on Gulf Freeway
Man injured in shooting outside store along Galveston Seawall
Houston Astros star Josh Reddick has surgery on left shoulder
Worthing HS worker accused of having sex with student: Sources
Deputy who tackled teenage amputee wants to return to duty
Former Houston first lady goes to bat again for raid officer
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Show More
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Beautiful weekend in Houston, big storm system next week
Astros pitcher passing out turkeys to families in need
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News