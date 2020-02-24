Society

College student goes to airport to get $220 worth of Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered rain Monday with a light freeze at the end of the week
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
7 injured after gun discharges at N. Harris County flea market
Mother who lost son pays it forward with cake for stranger's son
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Ship your luggage to save money and hassle
6-year-old abandoned burn victim treated in Houston
Show More
Lizzo, Beyonce win big at NAACP Image Awards
Digital Deal of the Day
Dangerous TikTok challenge causes child head injuries
Vehicle crashes through fence, lands in pond in NW Houston
More than 100K welcome President Trump to India
More TOP STORIES News