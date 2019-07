EMBED >More News Videos A 9-year-old boy is making a difference for his peers in Napa.

HYDE PARK, New York -- Some New York students spread a message of kindness that was hard to miss.Students at Haviland Middle School in Hyde Park, Dutchess County spelled out "Be Kind" in front of the school.This year the school chose to work on different activities to promote being kind.They also created a Be Kind spirit week, leading up to this picture.