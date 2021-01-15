HISD students share 2021 vision of MLK speech in annual oratory contest today

Jason Hudson, Atherton Elementary School, fourth grade

Andrianna Harden, Bastian Elementary School, fifth grade

Vivianna Serna, Crespo Elementary School, fourth grade

Jada Rountree, Dogan Elementary School, fifth grade

Pahy'tton Williams, Foster Elementary School, fourth grade

Skylar Stevenson, Law Elementary School, fourth grade

Mikeen Holiday, Bell Elementary School, fourth grade

Channing Roberts, MacGregor Elementary School, fourth grade

Jakiyah Bickham, Pleasantville Elementary School, fourth grade

Kamila Reyes, Sutton Elementary School, fourth grade

Goodwill Nsude, Valley West Elementary School, fifth grade

Madison Jones Austin, Young Elementary School, fifth grade

Here's a look back at some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most poignant quotes.

The nationally-recognized contest is taking place on MLK's birthday this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twelve Houston Independent School District students are sharing their 2021 vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a dream speech" during the district's annual oratory competition today.This year, students will answer the question, "How do you think Dr. King's teachings can help us today?"Fourth and fifth grade HISD students will deliver original speeches inspired by the late civil rights leader. Students are judged on delivery, stage presence, content interpretation, and memorization.The 2020-2021 finalists are:The winner will receive $1,000, the runner-up will receive $500 and the third place contestant will receive $300.Other finalists will receive $100.The nationally recognized competition is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and also falls on King's birthday.He would have turned 92.