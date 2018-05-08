SOCIETY

Students hold memorial service for Taco Bell on campus

Students hold memorial service for Taco Bell

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Georgia Tech students were so sad to see their beloved Taco Bell close after years of service, that the students held a memorial service for the restaurant.

More than 100 students gathered in the school's student center to pay tribute to the Taco Bell eatery that shuttered permanently.

Footage taken from the service showed students playing taps on a bugle outside of the restaurant.

The reason for the Taco Bell's closing was unclear, but students said there were other eating places inside the Student Center that they will utilize.
