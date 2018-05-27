SOCIETY

Students and parents seek gun reform after school shooting in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Country's latest school shooting prompts protests in Indiana (KTRK)

By
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
Protesters gathered outside the Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

The protest came a day after a student opened fire in a classroom at a middle school Friday.

Jill Golightly, a mother whose daughter attends that middle school, says something has to be done to end the violence.

"I don't think any solution is perfect. But we have to do something to just prevent from anyone having to hear the stories that I had to hear what she went through being barricaded and running down the hall and just hoping there was not the gunman behind her.," Golightly said.

A teacher and 13-year-old girl were injured. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyschool shootingshootingprotestIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News