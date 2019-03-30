Society

One lucky student got asked to prom in the cutest way

Special needs student gets a thoughtful promposal.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A student at Morton Ranch HS in Katy decided to prompose to one of her special friends.

Bianca volunteered to be a peer at the Special Rodeo held for special needs students in the area, which is where she met Josue.

She said that after meeting Josue she admired his big heart and wonderful personality.

One day, Josue told her that he was scared that no one was going to ask him to prom this year.

Bianca told her parents, and they helped her make signs to ask Josue to prom.

Bianca says Josue calls her "little princess," which inspired her to create the poster saying, "Every Princess has a Prince, so will you join me to Prom?"
