Student from Spring who survived 2 heart surgeries wins $100k scholarship

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration is underway for a high school graduate from Spring.

Destiny Alfred took home a $100,000 scholarship during halftime of the PAC-12 Championship Game on Friday.

Destiny was chosen to participate in a challenge sponsored by Dr. Pepper where she and her opponent raced against the clock to see how many footballs they could toss inside a huge inflatable.

She won, with 10 footballs making it inside the goal.

ABC13 caught up with her godparents who were beaming with joy. Her godmother, Johnetta Alfred, shared that Destiny has gone through many hardships. She says her goddaughter has already been through two open-heart surgeries, which fuels her passion for medicine.

Destiny has been accepted to Texas Woman's University in Houston and plans to become a surgeon.

She says she would love to help others who have been through what she has survived.

Her father, Roderick, is raising four daughters and they are extremely grateful for the money.

