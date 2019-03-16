Society

Student helps bus driver having medical condition

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen saves school bus driver in Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2019.

JIM THORPE, Pennsylvania -- For 14-year-old Freshman Matt Stauffer, Tuesday was just any other school day.

He got on his school bus around 7:30 a.m.

But when he walked to his seat, he noticed students on the bus had panicked expressions.

"So I turned around and the bus driver was like leaning out of his seat and only his seat belt was holding him up," Stauffer said.

Stauffer said he ran to help the driver then realized the man's foot was stuck on the gas pedal.

"I reached up, turned the bus off, and then I put the keys in my pocket, no one else could get them," Stauffer said.

Still holding the driver, Stauffer told the other students to get off the bus and call 911.

"Once they saw I was taking control, they all listened to me and they got off the bus and they all stay in one area," Stauffer said.

Helped soon arrived and the driver went to the hospital.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Gasper said students are routinely given bus evacuation drills so they know what to do in case of an emergency. They just had one of those drills last week.

"It's refreshing to know that the students paid attention and employed the skills that we gave them last week, but also just snapping into action and the focus that he and the other students exhibited," Dr. Gasper said.

The teen is being hailed a hero.

"I wasn't really thinking. I was just acting, just doing what I thought was right," Stauffer said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniapa newsschool busstudentsdriver
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Emergency crews battling fire at ExxonMobil chemical plant
Woman shot to death inside a home in NW Harris County
Teen driver dies days after fiery Mercedes crash
WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in labor with her 5th calf
Family holds vigil for murdered clerk
2 dead following crash caused by wrong-way driver on HWY 225
2 victims and 1 suspect dead in wrong-way crash
Show More
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
300-pound woman charged after fatally sitting on child
WATCH LIVE: Enjoy the Rodeo Junior Steer Auction
Couple faces discrimination after being denied dance classes
Drag queen storytime reader once charged with assault
More TOP STORIES News