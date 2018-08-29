SOCIETY

Student accused of snatching MAGA hat off teen's head

Fight breaks out over MAGA hat at school

By
A fight over a "Make America Great Again" hat ended with a California teen under arrest.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Joann Butler, 17, berated another high school student in class for wearing a hat with President Trump's campaign slogan.

Butler allegedly grabbed the hat and threw it to the ground.

Deputies say Butler also slapped a teacher as that teacher tried to take her out of the classroom.

The teen is charged with two counts of battery.
