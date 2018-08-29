It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard!



We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A. pic.twitter.com/gnVNgBgndn — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2018

Former President Barack Obama is getting his own street in Los Angeles.L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Tuesday night that a 3.5-mile stretch of Rodeo Road in southwest Los Angeles will be renamed Obama Boulevard."We're thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A.," Garcetti tweeted.The city council unanimously approved the tribute on Tuesday. Council President Herb Wesson is behind the idea.Obama held a campaign rally on Rodeo Road when he was running for president in 2007.It is not to be confused with upscale Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.The street is in Wesson's council district. His motion mentioned it is home to "president's row," a series of streets named after former presidents which includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.