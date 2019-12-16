HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston grandmother got an unexpected knock at her door Sunday morning that would renew her Christmas spirit.
Santa Claus and a group of strangers were on the other side with arms full of Christmas decorations and Margaret's favorite things.
Last week, the grandmother, who is known in her neighborhood as "nanny", had her large inflatables stolen from her front yard for the third time since 2013.
It was devastating to her, because decorating her yard for Christmas for the neighborhood children to enjoy has become a holiday tradition.
After seeing the story about the theft on ABC13, a group of people who have never met Margaret came together to bring her holiday spirit back.
ORIGINAL STORY: Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
"I can't believe it," Margaret said moments after getting the knock on her door. "I just can't believe it. I can't say anything. I don't know."
Dallas Wilson put out a plea to her Facebook friends to replace all of the inflatables and they delivered.
"The moment you can do something nice and put a smile on someone else's face, that's what it's all about," Wilson said.
John Fortanelli of Big John's Christmas Lights showed up to light up her yard.
"Sometimes people need their spirit brought back up, so I decided, 'Hey I'll go help out!" Fortanelli said. "I've been blessed this year, so I decided to help someone else out."
Margaret sat on her porch as the group worked to decorate her yard. She said she was excited for the girl across the street to come home from church and see her new decorations.
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Strangers replace grandmother's stolen Christmas decor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News