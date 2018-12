As a friendly reminder, if you want to enjoy an adult beverage or two on Christmas or New Year's Day, you'll need to buy your liquor in advance.Texas state law prohibits the sale of liquor on those two holidays.Texas is not alone, 25 states ban liquor sales on Christmas day, and another 17 also prohibited the sale of any alcohol, including wine and beer.The Christmas Day ban was added by legislators in 1967, while New Year's Day was added in 1979.