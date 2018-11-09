SOCIETY

Colorado residents can choose Gender X on licenses

EMBED </>More Videos

Gender-neutral X allowed on license

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --
After two high-profile court cases, Colorado residents who don't want to identify as either male or female will be able to use "X" to represent their gender on driver's licenses.

This new option goes into effect on Nov. 30th, 2018.

Diamond Kobylinski has never identified as male or female and instead identifies with the 'they-them' pronoun.

Kobylinksi says "As far as gender goes, I identify as non-binary."

Finally getting the chance to apply for a driver's license and mark the letter 'X' as their gender option means they can be themselves.

Colin Baker, a therapist who identifies as mx, says, "It really gives a voice and a presence to these people who have often found themselves voiceless, presenceless or just ignored."

The decision to make the 'X' an option was made by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The department says it needed to adopt a new policy in order to avoid a lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygender identitylawsColorado
SOCIETY
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Man is fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
69-year-old man asks court to make him 49
More Society
Top Stories
Teens targeted in road rage shooting that kills 1
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Teen struck by cars after losing little brother to brain cancer
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
Here's what traffic will look like in Houston in 20 years
Grief counselors at campus after students' murder-suicide
Doctor accused of dyeing women's genitals purple as a joke
Weekend weather with Elita Loresca
Show More
Houston man charged after all-night crime spree ends at church
5 dead in massive Butte County wildfire
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs
Man is fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Backstreet Boys stopping in Houston on 'DNA World Tour'
More News