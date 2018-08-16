State Fair of Texas: What happens when the sun goes down

DALLAS, TX (KTRK) --The State Fair of Texas captivates at night. Our Texas Road Trippers recently headed up to Dallas for the big event. During the day, you can check out the livestock including pig races but the bright lights are hard to ignore when the sun goes down.
Inside the State Fair of Texas
There is a parade and evening performance. Acrobatic dancers swing as fireworks flicker in the sky during the State Fair's "Illumination Sensation.
The famed Texas Star Ferris Wheel towers more than 21 stories high.
Rusty Fitzgerald oversees the rides at the Midway.
"It's got a special vibe at night. It gets dark. Everything is flashing," said Fitzgerald. "Crowds come out at night and there is a lot of energy on the Midway."
The State Fair of Texas is open through Sunday, October 23rd and located at 3921 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. Dallas, TX 75210.