SOCIETY

Star of 'Moana' says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character

EMBED </>More Videos

Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 25, 2018.

There is a big debate over Halloween costumes for kids, and whether some are offensive or culturally inappropriate.

On the list are characters from "Black Panther," "Coco," and "Moana."

Critics are saying it's not acceptable for a white child to dress up as a character who is a person of color.

But when it comes to Moana or Maui, Moana herself does not agree.

Seventeen-year-old Auli'i Cravalho, the Hawaiian-born actress who voices the character, says she's actually honored when kids celebrate her character on Halloween or any other day.

Cravalho told People Magazine that she thinks it is absolutely appropriate.

It's done in the spirit of love for the heroine and she's all for it.

She actually encourages everyone to dress up as a Wayfinder who journeys beyond their reef to discover who they are meant to be, and not just kids, their parents too!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerscostumeshalloween
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Target and Walmart hoping to sell cheaper, quality wine
More Society
Top Stories
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Rockets reportedly offer 4 first-rounders for Jimmy Butler
Father accused of leaving 2 small children home alone
Gas station clerk goes missing after online date
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Show More
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
More News