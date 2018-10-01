SOCIETY

Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor

Medical staff line walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor. Watch the report from October 1, 2018. (Credit: Saint Luke's Health System, Meridian, Idaho)

MERIDIAN, Idaho --
Medical staff stopped what they were doing to line the walls of a hospital in Idaho, joining family and friends in a powerful show of respect for an organ donor.

Video of the moment shows dozens of people paying silent tribute to the 53-year-old man in what is called the "Walk of Respect" as he was moved from the ICU to the operating room, where he was then taken off life support and died.
This happened at St. Luke's Meridian Hospital, where with every organ donation, any available staff comes to the fourth floor to line the halls and pay respect to the patient and their incredible gift.

The display not only honors the donor, but shows support for the family during a difficult time.
