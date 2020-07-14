Houston brewery said 75 people could lose their jobs after Governor's order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saint Arnold Brewery's said a decision by the governor's office could cost 75 people their jobs.The brewery said the state decided to include beer sold to distributors as alcohol revenue for the restaurant. That put the business over the 51 percent in alcohol sales threshold, which classified it as a bar, meaning it will now have to close.Saint Arnold's said the decision "defies all logic and common sense" and threatens 75 jobs.The Beer Garden and Restaurant remains open for curbside service and beer to go only.