Society

Houston brewery said 75 people could lose their jobs after Governor's order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saint Arnold Brewery's said a decision by the governor's office could cost 75 people their jobs.
The brewery said the state decided to include beer sold to distributors as alcohol revenue for the restaurant. That put the business over the 51 percent in alcohol sales threshold, which classified it as a bar, meaning it will now have to close.

Saint Arnold's said the decision "defies all logic and common sense" and threatens 75 jobs.

The Beer Garden and Restaurant remains open for curbside service and beer to go only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonemploymentrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Military medical reinforcements arrive to help fight COVID-19 surge
Harris County Small business grant program restarted
Harris County healthcare system coming under strain
Judge Hidalgo issues warning as COVID-19 ICU numbers increase
COVID-19 testing site opens to help East End's Hispanic community
Show More
SPONSORED: Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19
UT will not remove "Eyes of Texas" after pushback
West University mom creates special yard signs for front line workers
Texas GOP's appeal denied to hold convention in Houston
More TOP STORIES News