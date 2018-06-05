SOCIETY

Spring ISD campuses offering free summer meals

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring ISD campuses will be offering free summer meals to children under 18 starting June 15. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Starting Tuesday, June 5, about 13 Spring ISD campuses will be kicking off their Summer Feeding Program.

Running until July 26, participating campuses will be open Monday through Thursday as they offer breakfast and lunch.

Children under 18 years old are eligible for the summer feeding program and do not need to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive their free meal.

Adults are welcomed to participate by purchasing breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.50 each.

For questions on the summer feeding program, parents can dial 281-891-6445.

For a complete list of participating schools as well as their open times, click here.

RELATED: Free summer meals offered at nearly 200 HISD schools

EMBED More News Videos

Free summer meals offered at nearly 200 HISD schools

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfree foodlunchbreakfastspring isdSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News