Spring ISD campuses offering free summer meals

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Starting Tuesday, June 5, about 13 Spring ISD campuses will be kicking off their Summer Feeding Program.
Running until July 26, participating campuses will be open Monday through Thursday as they offer breakfast and lunch.
Children under 18 years old are eligible for the summer feeding program and do not need to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive their free meal.
Adults are welcomed to participate by purchasing breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.50 each.
For questions on the summer feeding program, parents can dial 281-891-6445.
For a complete list of participating schools as well as their open times, click here.
