Spring family recreates cancelled Disney vacation at home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- This Spring family didn't let the cancellation of their Disney vacation get them down!

The Hearn family was all set to go to Disney World, matching outfits and all, when they had to cancel their plans because the park closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The family says they regularly go to the parks multiple times a year, but this would have been the family baby's first visit.

In an adorable video posted to social media, the family recreated their whole vacation while practicing social distancing at home.

Their "staycation" was complete with character meet-and-greets, a visit to Cinderella's castle and more Disney magic!

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of ABC13.
