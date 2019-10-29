abc13 plus humble

Sports complex gives kids with disabilities a place to play sports

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a special place in Humble ISD that allows kids to be kids, no matter life's challenges.

The Insperity Adaptive Sports Complex gives children with all types of disabilities an opportunity to play sports in a fun environment.

ABC13+ stopped by to see how the sports complex and their adaptive programs have transformed the lives of so many kids.

For more information on YMCA's adaptive programs, you can visit their website.

