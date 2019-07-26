Society

Galveston's clear blue water returns in time for the weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Guess who's back!?

If you're headed to Galveston this weekend to take a dip and cool off, you might notice the clear blue water has returned.

The water became the big draw of Galveston Island many times last summer.

Last July, beachgoers were treated to the serene scene.

A drone video from last summer showed the blue hues sparkling along the beaches.

ABC13 Eyewitness News' Galveston camera captured the clear blue waves crashing along the sand as beachgoers settled in.

If you're thinking of taking a trip down to the beach, you may want to go before the blue water disappears.


Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

