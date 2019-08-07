Man dressed as Spider-Man sends encouraging message to drivers and children

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think you've seen Spider-Man lately, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you.
Cameron Fielder is known to dress up as a superhero on his days off. Fielder dresses up, stands near busy intersections and holds a piece of cardboard with phrases like "You Matter" and "You are Strong" written on them.
"This world is full of negativity these days and I don't want that to be continuing," Fielder said. "Of course, it always will, but I want to at least try to make a difference."
As drivers pass by, Fielder said they often honk and yell to get his attention, and he hopes he's getting theirs.
Fielder said he wants to provide a sense of encouragement for people facing silent battles.
"I took what I dealt with and applied it to other people," Fielder said. "Anxiety or depression, any of these types of things you may have."
In just the two weeks he has been dressing up as Spider-Man, people are already starting to look for him around town.
"I wave at everyone and high five some kids, things like that," Fielder said. "Then, I got the idea to pass out coloring books and sticker books."
He said he will be in Houston in the upcoming days. Spider-Man plans to keep encouraging drivers for as long as he can.
