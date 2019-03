GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things are about to get out of this world at Schlitterbahn Galveston.The water park will be introducing two brand new slides.One of the slides is Infinity Racers, which will have you sliding head first from eight stories high. The slide is as long as two space stations.The water park chose to add a space theme in order to honor the men and women of NASA and the Johnson Space Center.