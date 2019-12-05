abc13 plus south houston

South Houston library offers to teach people English for free

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of South Houston may measure only a few square miles, but it has an international reach.

According to the latest U.S. Census numbers, 38 percent of residents were born in a different country.

Additionally, 89 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino.

"When I came over here, it used to be a lot easier to get a job," explained resident Greg Sorino. "But not these days, because you need to know how to speak (English), and write, and read it."

The South Houston branch of the Harris County Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language classes, which are taught by volunteers.

"It definitely brings me a lot of satisfaction to see the progress of my students," said volunteer Cipriano Romero. "We usually do about 10 to 12 weeks of classes, [with] maybe two to three hours a session."

For more info on how you can sign up to attend or volunteer, visit their website.

More TOP STORIES News