South Houston Elementary's girls club is helping build strong women

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone can agree, growing up can include plenty of complicating emotions.
That's why teachers and counselors at South Houston Elementary have started an all-girls club, focused on positivity.

"They're starting to have different emotions and some of them feel like they can't speak to their parents," explained third-grade bilingual teacher Prescila Lozano.

The girls are in second, third and fourth grades. They meet once a week, exercise together and talk about whatever they'd like to. No topic is too strange or embarrassing to bring up.

"You can still make new friends," expressed 8-year-old Destiny Alvarez Diaz.

"More friends, actually,"added 7-year-old Jazzy Nerlan.

