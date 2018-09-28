A Splendora High School student got a big surprise during a pep rally Friday when their mascot, Willy the Wildcat, took off his head.Donning the wildcat mask was none other than her brother, Private Robert Skiles, who returned home during leave from the Army.Skiles' mother, Cheryl, planned the soldier surprise, even getting the Splendora High School cheerleaders involved in the action.They asked ninth grader Sheyanne Skiles to participate in a special routine during the pep rally, and that's when her brother made the big reveal.