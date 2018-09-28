SOCIETY

Splendora High School student surprised by soldier brother during pep rally

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheyanne Skiles' brother, who has been away serving in the Army, surprised the ninth grader during a pep rally Friday.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Splendora High School student got a big surprise during a pep rally Friday when their mascot, Willy the Wildcat, took off his head.

Donning the wildcat mask was none other than her brother, Private Robert Skiles, who returned home during leave from the Army.

Skiles' mother, Cheryl, planned the soldier surprise, even getting the Splendora High School cheerleaders involved in the action.

They asked ninth grader Sheyanne Skiles to participate in a special routine during the pep rally, and that's when her brother made the big reveal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysurprisesoldier surprisecheerleadingarmySplendora
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
School demands Army veteran pay $600 for school lunches
Ying Yang Twins offer messages of hope and success to students
Road Trippers: ABC13 heads to the TX Renaissance Festival
6 places to get garb for Texas Renaissance Festival
More Society
Top Stories
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Damaged window leaves Santa Fe HS shooting survivor shaken
Through sickness and in health, unless Elsik plays Hastings
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Alief helping Alief: How Elsik students are helping kids grow
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
School demands Army veteran pay $600 for school lunches
Show More
6 gay dating app users robbed by same man in Houston: Police
Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend
Man found guilty of murder after 2 deadly wrecks in 1 day
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
More News