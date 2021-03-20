abc13 plus memorial

Helping to save businesses during pandemic may be easier than it sounds

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch business owner thought the pandemic would take him under, so he turned his attention to helping others, which ultimately saved his business and kept others afloat.

The drinks and the orders keep flowing at the Branch Craft Beer and Foodery. Making it happen over the past four years hasn't been easy.

"I think I built it on an Indian burial ground because it hasn't been the smoothest four years," explained owner Kyle Pierson.

Pierson opened the restaurant right before Hurricane Harvey. He thought it couldn't get worse. That was until 2020.

"It's been a struggle," Pierson explained. "There's no other way around it. It's been a very hard year."

Thinking the Branch wouldn't survive, Pierson decided to help others. He took his social media following with him to area restaurants.

"I've probably promoted, just for restaurants in Spring Branch, I've probably promoted about 100 of them," Pierson recalled.

Pierson gave a boost to more than two dozen businesses this past holiday. He bought products, and sold gift boxes to customers.

"I thought we would sell like a dozen and we ended up selling over 120 of those gift boxes," Pierson recalled.

Recently, Pierson has turned his attention to health care workers. So far, his customers have helped him feed 2,000 providers giving people vaccines.

"In a weird way it makes this last year worth it," Pierson explained. "It's given me a clarity of purpose."

Pierson isn't going to slow down. For Valentine's Day, he sold more gift boxes, and he continues to eat at other restaurants.

"I encourage other restaurant owners do this," Pierson said. "A rising tide raises all ships."

It's an action that's kept drinks flowing at the Branch, and dozens of other Spring Branch businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial mediaabc13 pluscoronavirus pandemicpandemicrestaurantabc13 plus memorial
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Memorial Park's most famous regular: What former President George H. W. Bush meant to the park
SPONSORED: Reviving your landscaping after February's freeze
Exploring Houston's Koreatown: Amazing food, families and fun
ABC13 hosts Memorial-area virtual job fair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital murder charge filed in 6-year-old girl's death
Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall
Officer shoots armed woman during domestic violence call
32 stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
18-year-old with autism missing after chatting online with stranger
#StopAsianHate vigil and rally honors 8 killed in Atlanta
Show More
HCSO video shows traffic unit's efforts to combat street racing
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Doctor reunited with family after year living in RV to keep COVID away
Stimulus payment stolen by scammers, Houston woman says
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
More TOP STORIES News