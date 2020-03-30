SNAP, Medicaid renewal requirements temporarily waived

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has waived renewal requirements for those who qualify for SNAP and Medicaid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a press release, the HHSC said clients' benefits will automatically be renewed in order to ensure existing clients will be covered throughout the public health crisis.By doing this, those who were up for a renewal will not have to go into an office, make a phone call or complete an application.HHS Deputy Executive Wayne Salter said, "During this difficult time, we're making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis."Texans in need of extra assistance can visit