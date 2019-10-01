Society

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal honored at vigil Monday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large outpouring of support was on display Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot to death during a traffic stop on Friday.

The vigil was held Monday night at GoForth Park on Horsepen Creek in Cypress.

The park is named for another deputy who was killed in the line of duty in 2015, Deputy Darren GoForth.

"For me, Deputy Dhaliwal represents all that is good, all that is right, all that is just," said mayor Sylvester Turner at Monday night's vigil for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



After GoForth's shooting, Deputy Dhaliwal visited his memorial daily, saying at the time, more people need to support officers and do so in a visible way.

"Just wear blue. Wear blue and be proud of that," Dhaliwal said four years ago. "And that shows support to law enforcement. Simple as that."

Now everyone will have the opportunity to wear blue for Dhaliwal.



Before Monday night's vigil, people were asked to bring candles, blue lights, and blue glow sticks.

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.

"First thing I want to say to his father is thank you for rasing a son with the values that you gave him," said former sheriff Adrian Garcia.









READ MORE ON DEPUTY DHALIWAL'S LEGACY:

Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Sheriff remembers slain Deputy Dhaliwal in one-on-one with ABC13

Many share how Deputy Dhaliwal's service impacted their lives'

Grief through bubbles: Mourners honor fallen deputy

Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy

Papa John's to donate profits to family of fallen deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Tuesday
