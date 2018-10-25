SOCIETY

Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with set of new rims

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is riding on swangas.

Houston's car culture of slabs and swangas might have a new member.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office recently added a set of swangas to one of its vehicles.

The iconic wire wheels that poke out are usually seen on candy-painted cars, but with the HCSO's patrol lights, their ride looked just as flashy.

Even though it was only temporary for the Ribbon Boat Ride, Texan Wire Wheels volunteered to hook up HCSO's ride "to help show that we can all come together and build bridges."

Watch the video above to see the full job.

EMBED More News Videos

What's the difference between swangas and low riders?

SEE ALSO: Swangin' through Houston's streets: Slabs, low riders and swangas
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyharris county sheriffs officecarsHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Portrait of Jesus is untouched after fire destroyed church
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Jim Mattis expected to send 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Man allegedly touched himself inappropriately at Bellaire library
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Show More
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
Johnson Space Center announces FREE open house this weekend
More News