The Harris County Sheriff's Office recently added a set of swangas to one of its vehicles.
The iconic wire wheels that poke out are usually seen on candy-painted cars, but with the HCSO's patrol lights, their ride looked just as flashy.
Even though it was only temporary for the Ribbon Boat Ride, Texan Wire Wheels volunteered to hook up HCSO's ride "to help show that we can all come together and build bridges."
Watch the video above to see the full job.
