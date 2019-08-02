Sisterhood of the beer: Spring Branch's 4J Brewing Co.

Jennifer, the youngest of the four sisters, always took interest in brewing beer with her dad, Larry. They named the tradition "Making some and drinking some."
Jennifer turned her hobby into a career by opening 4J Brewing Company in the Spring Branch area.
"We are 100 percent female-owned. Family-operated, of course, and I brew all the beer for now. My sisters help out on the weekends," said Jennifer, co-owner of 4J Brewery.
The brewery draws its name from the four sisters, whose names start with the letter J - Jessica, Jackie, Joanna and Jennifer.
