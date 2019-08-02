HTX

Sisterhood of the beer: Spring Branch's 4J Brewing Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Edward sisters for years heard countless stories about how their great-grandfather, grandfather and father at one point in time brewed beer in their garage as a hobby.

Jennifer, the youngest of the four sisters, always took interest in brewing beer with her dad, Larry. They named the tradition "Making some and drinking some."

Jennifer turned her hobby into a career by opening 4J Brewing Company in the Spring Branch area.

"We are 100 percent female-owned. Family-operated, of course, and I brew all the beer for now. My sisters help out on the weekends," said Jennifer, co-owner of 4J Brewery.

The brewery draws its name from the four sisters, whose names start with the letter J - Jessica, Jackie, Joanna and Jennifer.



