Singing Valentines are ready for delivery in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're going to plan a ridiculous display of affection, Valentine's Day is the perfect day to do it.
The Houston Tidelanders Chorus is offering help all over Houston.
The members spent the day of love delivering singing telegrams all over the city.
"There are lots of different reactions," laughed singer Fred Welsh. "Some people are very mad because they're embarrassed. Some people are happy, but are so embarrassed they won't even look at us."
The group showed up unexpectedly at homes, offices, schools, even nursing homes.
"If we can bring tours, and if we can find that emotion to the song, then we think that's the best," explained singer Randy Rensi.
The group also offers musical deliveries during other holidays.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.