Society

Singing officers use 'Karaoke with Cops' to fight crime in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Every Friday two police officers fill the streets of Philadelphia with music and dancing.

The two officers say its their way of helping transform one of the city's most violent communities.

"Anybody done karaoke with a cop before?" Officer Shamssadeen Nur Ali Baukman asked. "I suggested that maybe we should do karaoke, and the rest is pretty much history."

On Friday's the two cops block off a busy intersection in West Philadelphia and host a block party with dancing and Karaoke.

"I grew up in West Philadelphia where we are now, and I have seen so many people get hurt by violence so I wanted to be the answer, the solution, be that local neighborhood hero. That was my goal," Baukman said.

A DJ volunteers his time, and every week more and more people show up.

"We always see police officers using too much force or abusing their power, but we rarely see incidents where we see police officers in a positive light," officer Justin Harris said.

The officers hope to change the outlook of cops around the world.

"All we need is a conversation. A conversation can change a lot," Baukman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaphiladelphiau.s. & worldgood newspolice officer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driver crash on Gulf Freeway
Man injured in shooting outside store along Galveston Seawall
Astros pitcher passing out turkeys to families in need
Beautiful weekend in Houston, big storm system next week
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Deputy who tackled teenage amputee wants to return to duty
Worthing HS worker accused of having sex with student: Sources
Show More
Video shows robbers storm pawn shop where customer was killed
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
Sneak peek of enhanced entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
Inside the program that paid back $6M to victims in 3 years
More TOP STORIES News