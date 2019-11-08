dogs

Simone Biles to stay in kennel to help abandoned dogs

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's very own Simone Biles will be spending the night in a dog kennel with a pup Friday night to raise funds for the Abandon Animal Rescue, and you can join her!

With a VIP ticket, you can take pictures, hang out and chat with Biles as she raises awareness for AAR.

The event is open to the public and a small donation is required for entry.

The Night in the Dog House fundraiser will take place at the Abandon Animal Rescue on 32632 Wright Road.

The even will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to AAR, volunteers will be bunking with a dog in one of the shelter's larger dog kennels for the entire night.

Not only is the event intended to raise funds for the animals, but also to promote awareness of the conditions that the dogs live in.

For more information on the event and VIP tickets, visit their website.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymagnoliadogsanimal rescuedogsimone bilesfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Houston's star athletes shine at the Houston Sports Awards
DOGS
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
Puppy in cage rescued from freezing water in Champaign lake
They look adorable but are trained for dangerous situations
Great Dane gives birth to green puppy in Colorado
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transgender activist Nikki Araguz-Lloyd found dead in home
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Grand Parkway tolls increasing at start of 2020
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
3 events that will bring out music lover and kid in you
Show More
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
Generation of butchers share their perfected taco recipes
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery in NW Houston
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Feral hogs tearing up yards in League City neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News