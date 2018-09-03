ART

Jay Shells, New York artist, installs signs across Houston featuring rap lyrics

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York artist erected signs showing quotes from Houston rappers across the Bayou City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rappers regularly bring up the Bayou City in their songs, and now there are signs all over town to prove it.

Over the weekend, a New York artist posted signs of rap lyrics next to the locations they describe.

The lyrics come from rappers who call Houston home, like Travis Scott, Bun B and Paul Wall to honorary Houstonians, like Drake.

The artist, Jay Shells, says Houston is the third city including in his Rap Quote Project.

He sells the signs on his website, www.JayShells.com, and uses the proceeds to bring the project to other cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartrapperrap musicu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART
Eyes of Robin Williams grace stunning mural
UH opens photo exhibit from photographer impacted by Harvey
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Artist erects 20-foot-tall pro-Trump artwork on front lawn
More art
SOCIETY
Astros fan says he was kicked out over domestic violence sign
Baytown woman's toilet problems leave apartment flooded by filth
Astros to honor teen who drowned saving his brother
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she once treated
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
Officials monitoring weather as concerns arise after storms
Why are Houston's holiday plans repeatedly dampened by floods?
Paranormal investigator fires gun at alleged ghost inside home
Biden feels push to take on Trump in 2020
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users hit by outages
Baytown woman's toilet problems leave apartment flooded by filth
Show More
Astros to honor teen who drowned saving his brother
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
Astros fan says he was kicked out over domestic violence sign
HER STORY: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend
Man breaks silence after deadly shooting over parking spot
More News