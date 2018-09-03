Rappers regularly bring up the Bayou City in their songs, and now there are signs all over town to prove it.Over the weekend, a New York artist posted signs of rap lyrics next to the locations they describe.The lyrics come from rappers who call Houston home, like Travis Scott, Bun B and Paul Wall to honorary Houstonians, like Drake.The artist, Jay Shells, says Houston is the third city including in his Rap Quote Project.He sells the signs on his website,, and uses the proceeds to bring the project to other cities.