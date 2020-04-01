WE'VE REROUTED
With regard to the current COVID-19 situation, the Easter Seals Walk With Me event will now be held completely digitally! We invite you to virtually participate now through April 25th and continue to help raise life-changing funds. Your support is needed now more than ever.
Register for "Walk With Me...Virtually" here.
About Easter Seals: Walk With Me...Virtually
Nationally, Easter Seals is the leading non-profit provider of services for individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, other special needs, and disabled veterans. For about 70 years, Easter Seals Greater Houston has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages with disabilities and their families. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so that people with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. Your support and participation in events like "Walk With Me...Virtually" is essential to continue this mission. Learn more about Easter Seals.
