Shorter holiday shopping span means deals start sooner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halloween is over and the holiday shopping season is upon us.

Kohl's is unlocking its Black Friday sales Friday. Thanksgiving is on Nov. 28 this year, so the deals are starting early. Online shoppers can score more than 100 deals plus get $15 in Kohl's cash when they spend $50.

You can also get an extra 20 percent off with a special promo code.

The 64-page ad includes some deep-discounted doorbusters, such as instant pots for $67.99. Do you have a video game lover in your home? The PlayStation 4 gaming console is on sale now for $199.

Kohl's stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, but many of the items will go on sale on Nov. 25, which is the Monday ahead of the holiday.

