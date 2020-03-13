Society

Shoppers find long lines and empty shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Houston area, shoppers have been seeing empty shelves at local grocery stores including H-E-B and Walmart. Here are some photos sent in by ABC13 viewers:

H-E-B in Richmond on Circle Oak Parkway



Trader Joe's on Shepherd Drive
Staff said they were busy on Thursday and reported seeing the line to pay was out the door at one point.



H-E-B in Pearland



H-E-B in Bellaire





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
