Shoppers find long lines and empty shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Houston area, shoppers have been seeing empty shelves at local grocery stores including H-E-B and Walmart. Here are some photos sent in by ABC13 viewers:H-E-B in Richmond on Circle Oak ParkwayTrader Joe's on Shepherd Drive
Staff said they were busy on Thursday and reported seeing the line to pay was out the door at one point.H-E-B in PearlandH-E-B in BellaireMap of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
