Society

Shoe shiner works on more than 1,000 shoes every rodeo

EMBED <>More Videos

Ernerld Vaughn knows a thing or two about shoes, and can make your boots shine bright every night at the rodeo.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ernerld Vaughn knows a thing or two about shoes.

"If your boots shine, I halfway feel like you're telling the truth, whatever we're talking about," the 65-year-old RodeoHouston shoe shiner laughed. "If your boots ain't shined and your hair ain't combed, you might be lying."

Vaughn first started shining shoes as a child. Now he shines about 1,000 pairs of shoes every rodeo.

"It started with my older brothers," he explained. "They used to go uptown on Saturdays and make 25 cents. This was 30 years ago. They'd make 25 cents, they'd come up, they think they done make money!"

Charging $8 for a shoe shine, Vaughn makes about $8,000 at the rodeo every year.

"You ain't going to throw these boots away," he tells his customer, "because every time you put them on, you're going to think of an old senior citizen down at the NRG Arena who fixed your boots for you."

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeotexas newsrodeo houstonshoes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
TURN TO TED: Harvey victim needed a bed, gets much more
Mayor set to ban STAAR test within city limits
Woman recalls grave site kidnapping by fatal wreck suspect
Shootout inside physical therapy office injures woman
Would you wear rodeo boots made out of fish?
Show More
Texans to sign away cornerback Bradley Roby from Denver
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and strong storms possible
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News