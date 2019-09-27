Society

Sheriff calls for prayer after deputy dies in hospital

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday has died at the hospital, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, saying Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal "was unable to recover from his injuries" and urge people to keep his family in your prayers.











Many city leaders and law enforcement organizations expressed their sympathies via social media as the deputy fought for his life.











