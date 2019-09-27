Sheriff calls for prayer after deputy dies in hospital

I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our @HCSOTexas was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

The men and women of @houstonpolice stand with HCSO brothers & sisters.



Our hearts go out to our fallen brother, his family, friends, colleagues and extended community. May his joyful spirit brighten the Heavens and may he rest in eternal peace. #HCSOStrongUnited — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 27, 2019

We thank Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal for his devoted service to Harris County. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/SCxpaxGLZn — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 27, 2019

Devastated by this news.



My thoughts are with the deputy’s family, @HCSOTexas, all law enforcement professionals, and the entire region as we mourn this passing. https://t.co/kHYks1zntT — Chris B. Brown (@ChrisB_Brown) September 27, 2019

Praying for the deputy and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/vfJoMQEUwW — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) September 27, 2019

We are with our Sheriffs office family at the hospital pulling for our injured deputy and his family. Our hearts go to them during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts. https://t.co/f8Rqf5aKnT — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (@JudgeHidalgo) September 27, 2019

Sheriff thank you for your leadership! My family and I are praying for you and your deputies in this very difficult time. On behalf of all Harris County and Precinct 2 residents we offer our sincere prayers for the recovery of your deputy and his family. My heart is heavy! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/y8ZqOwLJ4X — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) September 27, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff Deputy shot

In the 14800 block of Willancy Ct. while protecting our community.

Please keep him and his family in your prayers. #Swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/4OTMvzfPTL — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 27, 2019

Prayers are with our brothers and sisters of @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/IamgNQNW92 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 27, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday has died at the hospital, according to the Harris County sheriff.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, saying Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal "was unable to recover from his injuries" and urge people to keep his family in your prayers.Many city leaders and law enforcement organizations expressed their sympathies via social media as the deputy fought for his life.