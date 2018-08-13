SOCIETY

Houston area man spots cloud shaped as shark on his drive back from Florida

Houston man spots shark cloud on vacation in Florida

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
Remember the angel-shaped cloud we showed you earlier this month? Well, get ready for sharknado in the sky.

An Eyewitness News viewer on his drive back from the Miami area to Houston spotted a cloud that resembles a shark.

Ronell Toliver shared the photo of the shark cloud, or what Travis Herzog refers to as a cumulus selachimorpha cloud, with ABC13.

On Aug. 2, we shared with you a photo from another viewer that appeared to look like an angel in the sky.

The picture went viral and news stations from across the world started showing it.

