'Share Your Ears' on social media to help Disney and Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes

Starting on Nov. 4, Disney is donating $5 to Make-A-Wish every time someone participates in the ''Share Your Ears'' campaign.

Starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 17, 2018, Disney fans everywhere can celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse by sharing your ears to help make life-changing wishes come true.

To participate, all you have to do is post a public of photo showing off your ears on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShareYourEars. You can use Mickey Mouse ears or you can get creative and make "ears" out of whatever you want. On Facebook, you can add the #ShareYourEars profile frame to your photo, too. For more information, go to ShareYourEars.org.

Disney has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 130,000 wishes since 1980.

Mickey is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 18, and the celebrations don't stop with #ShareYourEars. The iconic mouse will be celebrated with the Mickey True Original exhibit in New York City this month.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
