Shaquille O' Neal helps comfort kids involved in car crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) --
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has just won himself the new nickname "Deputy Shaq."

O'Neal earned the new nickname when he was on his way to hand out Thanksgiving meals with the Broward Sheriff's Office and witnessed a car accident.

Before continuing with his event, O'Neal decided to comfort the children involved in the accident while the deputies took control of the crash.

The sheriff's office said O'Neal became an "auxiliary deputy."

After the incident was resolved, O'Neal continued passing out turkeys to families.
